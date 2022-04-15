Davis is batting seventh as the designated hitter Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Davis will make his third start of the season Friday, all of which have come as the designated hitter, but it's the first time he'll start against a right-handed pitcher (Zach Davies). The Mets have already started four different players at designated hitter this year, with Pete Alonso, Robinson Cano and Dominic Smith also seeing time. Davis should continue to see most of his playing time against left-handers and may not see much action in the field while the rest of the lineup remains healthy.