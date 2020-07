Davis went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Red Sox.

He took an Austin Brice offering the other way and clanked it off Pesky's Pole for his first homer, and first RBI, of the season. Davis came into the game with just two hits, both singles, in his first 13 at-bats, but as the 27-year-old showed last season, he can heat up in a hurry.