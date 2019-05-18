Davis went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Marlins.

He entered the game in the sixth inning and took over in left field as part of a double switch for Jacob deGrom, then took Trevor Richards deep in the seventh to chase the Miami starter from the game, Davis' fourth homer of the year. He could see extra outfield opportunities while Michael Conforto (concussion) and Jeff McNeil (abdomen) are on the shelf, but he's been seeing regular action at third base lately anyway, although he hasn't been doing much with it. Davis is hitting .235 (8-for-34) in May with a 0:10 BB:K, and Friday's homer was his first since April 14.

