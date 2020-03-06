Play

Davis (shoulder) took at-bats in a simulated game against Jacob DeGrom on Friday, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Davis is working his way back from the jammed left shoulder he suffered late in February. He's optimistic about his readiness for Opening Day, and the fact that he's participating in a simulated game with nearly three weeks left before the start of the regular season would seem to back up that optimism.

