Davis went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's rout of the Marlins.

It's his first multi-hit performance since April 19, and Davis hit only .214 (6-for-28) between those games. With Todd Frazier healthy and Jed Lowrie (knee) soon to follow suit, Davis will need to string some big games together if he wants to keep a consistent spot in the Mets' lineup.

