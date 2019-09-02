Davis went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 7-3 win over the Nationals.

After slashing .295/.361/.589 in August with eight homers and 18 RBI in 28 games, Davis got September off to a similarly impressive start. The 26-year-old has made himself a fixture in left field and in the heart of the Mets' batting order, and that seems unlikely to change over the final weeks of 2019.