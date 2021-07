Davis (hand) traveled to Pittsburgh with the team and will be activated from the injured list before Friday's game, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

A return immediately after the All-Star break was expected for Davis, though this news confirms that expectation. He's been on the injured list since May 3 and played in 10 rehab games since June 27. Davis should be penciled in as the Mets' starting third baseman, likely hurting Jonathan Villar's potential for playing time.