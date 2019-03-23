Mets' J.D. Davis: Trending toward roster spot
Davis looks on track to make the Mets' Opening Day roster following Saturday's round of cuts, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Included among the cuts was non-roster invitee Adeiny Hechavarria, who had been competing with Davis and Luis Guillorme for one of the available backup jobs in the infield. There should be room for both Guillorme and Davis to break camp with the big club now that both Todd Frazier (oblique) and Jed Lowrie (knee) are slated to open the season on the injured list. Jeff McNeil has been seeing reps at third base to offer another option at the position, but since he's the top candidate to serve as the Mets' primary left fielder, the opportunity could be there for Davis to begin the season atop the depth chart at the hot corner. Davis would likely see his playing time tail off considerably once one of Frazier and Lowrie is healthy again.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...