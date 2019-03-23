Davis looks on track to make the Mets' Opening Day roster following Saturday's round of cuts, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Included among the cuts was non-roster invitee Adeiny Hechavarria, who had been competing with Davis and Luis Guillorme for one of the available backup jobs in the infield. There should be room for both Guillorme and Davis to break camp with the big club now that both Todd Frazier (oblique) and Jed Lowrie (knee) are slated to open the season on the injured list. Jeff McNeil has been seeing reps at third base to offer another option at the position, but since he's the top candidate to serve as the Mets' primary left fielder, the opportunity could be there for Davis to begin the season atop the depth chart at the hot corner. Davis would likely see his playing time tail off considerably once one of Frazier and Lowrie is healthy again.