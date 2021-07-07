Davis (hand) isn't expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the All-Star break, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Davis has been recovering from a sprained left hand since the beginning of May, and he's made four rehab appearances at Triple-A Syracuse in the last week. He's gone 2-for-9 with a double, an RBI, three walks and three strikeouts in his rehab stint, and the Mets were initially optimistic that he could be reinstated from the injured list as early as this weekend. However, manager Luis Rojas said Wednesday that he doesn't "feel strongly" that the 28-year-old will return ahead of the All-Star break, so it appears as though the team will take a cautious approach before clearing Davis to return.