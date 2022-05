Reed was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Reed made his 2022 debut during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, and he allowed no hits and two walks while striking out two in two innings to earn the win. After spending a few days in the minors, the right-hander will rejoin the Mets' bullpen prior to Saturday's twin bill against Colorado.