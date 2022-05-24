site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Jake Reed: Sent back to Syracuse
RotoWire Staff
Reed was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Reed was recalled by the Mets on Saturday and threw a scoreless inning in relief. David Peterson was recalled in the corresponding move and will start Monday against the Giants.
