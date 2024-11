The Mets signed Reetz to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Barring something unforeseen, Reetz isn't going to make the Opening Day roster, but he will give the Mets' some veteran catching depth. The 28-year-old got into six games with the Giants this past season, picking up a double and a home run in 15 plate appearances.