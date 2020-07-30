Hughes (undisclosed) said Wednesday that he feels like he's back to full strength after he was placed on the injured list in mid-July due to a positive COVID-19 test, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

According to Rosenthal, Hughes believes he first picked up the coronavirus while traveling in late June, but the reliever indicated he initially tested negative and was asymptomatic for a week and a half before a positive test result emerged. Hughes' recovery from the illness prevented him from cracking the Opening Day roster, but he's since been cleared for workouts at the team's alternate training site and has thrown in multiple simulated games. He could be activated ahead of this weekend's series in Atlanta.