Hughes (0-1) gave up two runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Marlins in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader. He struck out none.

Hughes relieved Seth Lugo to start the fourth inning, but a two-run double by Brian Anderson was enough to leave Hughes with the loss. The 35-year-old righty has a 3.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and eight strikeouts through 10.2 innings this season. He's recorded two holds.