Hughes (undisclosed) was scheduled to throw live batting practice Sunday and could be less than a week away from activation off the injured list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets' bullpen had to carry a heavy load through the first series of the season against Atlanta, so reinforcements would definitely be welcome. Hughes posted a 4.04 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 71.1 innings for the Reds and Phillies last season, albeit with a mediocre 54:27 K:BB.