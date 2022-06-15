Ventura (elbow) struck out two and worked around two hits and no walks over two scoreless innings in his first start Sunday for Single-A St. Lucie following his reinstatement from the 60-day injured list.

Ventura, who missed the entire 2021 season while recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last spring, was cleared to debut for St. Lucie after making a rehab start in the rookie-level Florida Complex League earlier this month. The 21-year-old was on a limited pitch count Sunday and is likely to have his workloads monitored carefully the rest of the season while he returns from a major arm surgery.