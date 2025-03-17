Butto (groin) is listed as an available relief option for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.

Butto hasn't made any appearances since March 7 while tending to a minor groin injury, but after throwing a bullpen session over the weekend without issue, he looks like he'll be incorporated into the Mets' spring pitching schedule Monday. The 26-year-old right-hander should have an inside track on a spot in New York's Opening Day bullpen after submitting a 2.55 ERA and 1.07 WHIP while striking out 79 batters over 74 innings during the regular season in 2024.