Butto could be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start for the Mets in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Tigers, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Butto wouldn't be eligible to be recalled from Triple-A yet under normal circumstances, but because the Mets can add a 27th man for the doubleheader, the 26-year-old is an option. The righty allowed two earned runs over five innings in his first start with Syracuse and yielded just one earned run in 10 frames this spring.