Butto will be among those competing for the final spot in the Mets' rotation following the injury to Kodai Senga (shoulder), Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

He'll be going up against Tylor Megill, Joey Lucchesi and Max Kranick for the gig. Butto, who turns 26 next month, held a 3.64 ERA and 38:23 K:BB over 42 frames covering seven starts and two relief appearances for the Mets in 2023. He posted a 5.93 ERA in 19 starts during his time at Triple-A Buffalo.