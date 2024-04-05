Butto allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six batters over six innings in a no-decision against the Tigers in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.

Butto was called up from Triple-A Syracuse as the Mets' 27th man and got the start for Game 2 of the twin bill. The right-hander made a strong impression, firing 90 pitches and racking up 12 whiffs among his 52 strikes. He allowed just a second-inning run but departed in line for the loss since New York's offense couldn't put a run on the board until the ninth inning. Butto held his own over nine big-league appearances last year, posting a 3.64 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 38:23 K:BB over 42 innings. The Mets signed Julio Teheran on Wednesday to fill a spot in the rotation with Kodai Senga (shoulder) and Tylor Megill (shoulder) both on the injured list, but if Teheran doesn't perform well, a door could open for Butto to make additional big-league starts.