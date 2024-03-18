Butto has touched 97 mph with his fastball this spring and shown a slider and cutter to go along with his changeup and curveball, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The deeper and stronger arsenal has led to good results -- Butto has allowed only one earned run over 10 Grapefruit League innings with a 9:2 K:BB. The 25-year-old has also been more aggressive in attacking the strike zone, a sign of his confidence in his new repertoire. "A light switch went off in the middle of [last] year, and he's really turned into a monster on the mound and an aggressive, come-at-you, want-to-get-you-out type of guy," pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said of Butto earlier this spring. After posting a 3.29 ERA and 28:9 K:BB over five September starts and 27.1 innings in 2023, Butto is behind Tylor Megill in the battle for the one available spot in the Mets' Opening Day rotation, but he's likely to be the next man up should a starter get hurt or falter.