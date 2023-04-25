The Mets recalled Butto from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, and he's in line to start or serve as a bulk reliever in the team's series opener versus the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Butto was optioned to Triple-A just eight days ago, but he'll be able to rejoin the big club in fewer than the minimum 15 days because the Mets placed reliever Edwin Uceta (ankle) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. The rookie right-hander acquitted himself well in his first start with the big club April 16 in Oakland, covering five innings and allowing one earned run in a no-decision. Butto tentatively lines up for a two-start week -- he's in line to take the hill again Sunday in Atlanta -- but he could head back to the minors immediately after that outing with ace Justin Verlander (shoulder) likely to return from the IL in the first week of May.