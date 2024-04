Butto will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Tigers, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

He will be added to the roster as the 27th man for the doubleheader once Monday's game concludes. Butto nearly won a rotation spot with a strong spring, allowing just one earned run in 10 innings. He permitted two earned runs over five innings in his first start with Triple-A Syracuse.