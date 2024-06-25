Butto could make a spot start for the Mets prior to the All-Star break, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Edwin Diaz's 10-game suspension could force the team to get creative when it comes to keeping the bullpen fresh. One possibility would be to option David Peterson and Tylor Megill down to Triple-A Syracuse after their next starts, replacing them with relief arms. In that scenario, Butto and Christian Scott would be needed to make spot starts when those turns in the rotation come around again. Butto has allowed two runs or less in five of six starts for Syracuse since being sent down in May, posting a 3.06 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB through 32.1 innings over that stretch -- ratios that are almost an exact match for his performance in the majors this season.