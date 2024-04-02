Butto can't be added to the 26-man roster until April 12 without an associated injured list move, and likely isn't an option to replace Tylor Megill (shoulder) in the rotation when the Mets next need a fifth starter April 9, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The Mets are caught in a bind when it comes to their pitching staff. With Yohan Ramirez facing a two-game suspension, the team elected to add Reed Garrett to the roster for bullpen depth when Megill landed on the IL, which blocks Butto or Joey Lucchesi from being promoted to plug the immediate hole in the rotation. That gives prospects Christian Scott and Mike Vasil, who aren't yet on the 40-man roster, a leg up to take Megill's spot. The Mets are also said to have interest in signing Julio Teheran. Butto could be added late in the month, however -- New York plays 13 games in 13 days starting Friday and will likely need a sixth starter to get through that stretch.