The Mets recalled Butto from Triple-A Syracuse prior to his start Sunday against the Phillies.

Butto is set to make his big-league debut after throwing only six innings with Triple-A. He has spent the majority of the season with Double-A Binghamton, where he maintained a 4.00 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 108:35 K:BB across 92.1 innings. Butto isn't likely to stick in the rotation, as the Mets were in need of an extra starter due to a doubleheader Saturday.