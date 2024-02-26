Butto gave up three hits over two scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out one without walking a batter.

The 25-year-old right-hander got his spring off to a good start as he battles for a Opening Day spot with the Mets. Butto looked good at the end of last season in the majors, posting a 3.29 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB over five starts and 27.1 innings, but his 5.93 ERA and 1.63 WHIP at Triple-A Syracuse in a larger sample (91 innings) are concerning. He's battling with Tylor Megill, Joey Lucchesi and others in camp for one of the team's open rotation jobs.