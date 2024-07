The Mets recalled Butto from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

All seven of Butto's 2024 appearances with the Mets to this point have come as a starting pitcher, but he will be used in relief this time around in order to provide some length for an overused bullpen. The right-hander has collected a 3.08 ERA and 38:21 K:BB over 38 innings in the majors this season.