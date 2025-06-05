Castillo gave up two hits and struck out two in two scoreless innings of relief Wednesday, recording his third hold of the season in a win over the Dodgers.

The 29-year-old was picked up off the scrap heap in May after being designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks, but he's been sharp for the Mets. Castillo has yet to allow an earned run with his new club while posting an 8:3 K:BB in six innings. He's the most reliable lefty in the bullpen right now, and as a result Castillo has collected a hold in three straight appearances as he earns the trust of manager Carlos Mendoza.