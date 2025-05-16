Castillo was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Mets on Thursday, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.
Castillo was cast off Arizona's 40-man roster Monday but found a new home quickly. He has only 46.2 innings in the majors since debuting in 2018, so he'll likely be in a depth role in his new organization.
