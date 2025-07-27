Mets' Jose Castillo: Pushed off 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets designated Castillo for assignment Sunday.
Castillo will lose his spot on the 40-man roster with the Mets needing to clear a spot for left-hander Gregory Soto, who has reported to the team after being acquired from the Orioles on Friday. Over his 19 appearances at the big-league level this season between the Diamondbacks and Mets, Castillo has produced a 5.30 ERA and 1.93 WHIP while striking out 20 batters over 18.2 innings.
