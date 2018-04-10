Mets' LJ Mazzilli: Shipped to Yankees
Mazzilli was traded to the Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for Kendall Coleman.
The swap was very much a low-level one, with neither player seemingly much of an asset. Mazzilli is a 27-year-old who has played just 34 games at the Triple-A level; Coleman is a former 11th-round pick who hit .212 in short-season ball last year. If the Yankees' injury crisis deepens, Mazzilli could get called upon, but nothing in his track record suggests he'll be a fantasy asset if that happens. It's more likely that Mazzilli's role will be to fill in at the high minors for other players who get called up as injury replacements.
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...