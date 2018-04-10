Mazzilli was traded to the Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for Kendall Coleman.

The swap was very much a low-level one, with neither player seemingly much of an asset. Mazzilli is a 27-year-old who has played just 34 games at the Triple-A level; Coleman is a former 11th-round pick who hit .212 in short-season ball last year. If the Yankees' injury crisis deepens, Mazzilli could get called upon, but nothing in his track record suggests he'll be a fantasy asset if that happens. It's more likely that Mazzilli's role will be to fill in at the high minors for other players who get called up as injury replacements.