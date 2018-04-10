Mazzilli was traded to the Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for Kendall Coleman.

The swap was very much a low-level one, with neither player seemingly much of an asset. Mazzilli is a 27-year-old who has played just 34 games at the Triple-A level; Coleman is a former 11th-round pick who hit .212 in short-season ball last year. If the Yankees' injury crisis deepens, Mazzilli could get called upon, but nothing in his track record suggests he'll be a fantasy asset if that happens. It's more likely that Mazzilli's role will be to fill in at the high minors for other players who get called up as injury replacements.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories