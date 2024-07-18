The Mets are in agreement with Porter on a major-league contract, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 in Houston reports.

Porter initiated the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Giants earlier this week and he's managed to land a big-league deal in a new organization. With Francisco Alvarez and Luis Torrens performing well as the Mets' catching duo, Porter seems likely to be assigned to Triple-A Syracuse where he will provide depth. The 29-year-old is slashing .293/.390/.500 with eight homers in 53 games this season at the Triple-A level.