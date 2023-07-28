Vargas was traded from the Marlins to the Mets along with Ronald Hernandez in exchange for David Robertson on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Vargas signed for only $17,5000 out of Mexico in the 2022 international class, but he quickly made his mark in Miami's system. He's currently assigned to the complex league and has maintained a 144 wRC+ while walking 38 times and striking out on 22 occasions across 162 plate appearances. Only 18, he's several years away from potentially reaching the majors, but he's shown promise early in his professional career.