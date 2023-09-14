Vientos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday in a 7-1 win against the Diamondbacks.

Vientos took Arizona ace Zac Gallen deep for a two-run shot in the sixth inning, increasing New York's lead to 6-0. It was his second long ball through eight games in September and his fifth across 49 contests overall this season. During his time so far with the Mets, Vientos has yet to fully unlock the power he displayed in mashing 40 long balls across 162 games in the minors over the past two campaigns.