Kranick (2-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one hit and one walk while holding the Phillies scoreless over two-thirds of an inning.

After Edwin Diaz (hip) left the game with one out in the tenth inning, Kranick was forced into action and immediately found himself in a bases-loaded jam. The right-hander induced a pair of short flyouts, keeping New York's deficit at one, before the Mets scored twice in the bottom of the frame, giving Kranick his second win this year. The 27-year-old Kranick has been a revelation out of the bullpen, posting a 2.81 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB through his first 16 innings this season.