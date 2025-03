Kranick will be part of the Mets' bullpen on Opening Day, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Kranick had a dominant Grapefruit League showing, permitting only two runs with a 15:1 K:BB over 12.1 innings. The 27-year-old's stuff has played up since he switched to relief and he could work his way into high-leverage appearances for the Mets.