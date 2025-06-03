Kranick recorded his fifth hold of the season in Monday's extra-inning win over the Dodgers, striking out two and giving up a solo home run in the seventh inning.

The right-hander couldn't sneak a first-pitch curveball past Shohei Ohtani with two outs in the seventh of a 2-0 game, but he otherwise had little trouble. Kranick's numbers have taken a step back since the beginning of May -- over his last 15.2 innings he's posted a 4.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB -- and he remains on the periphery of the Mets' high-leverage crew. Kranick's five holds is tied for third on the team among healthy relievers, behind Reed Garrett's 13 and Huascar Brazoban's eight.