The Mets placed Kranick on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to a right elbow strain.

Kranick has been a strong middle-relief option for the Mets this season, turning in a 3.65 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 37 innings out of the bullpen. However, he'll be unavailable for the remainder of the month while he tends to his injured elbow. With the Mets also sending Ty Adcock back to Triple-A Syracuse, New York called up Justin Hagenman and Dedniel Nunez from the minors to fill the two open spots on the pitching staff.