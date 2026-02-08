Melendez agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Mets on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The 27-year-old was non-tendered by the Royals in November, but he was eventually able to land an MLB contract for 2026. The Mets have avoided spending big on a left fielder this winter with top prospect Carson Benge on the cusp of his major-league debut, but Melendez represents a low-cost option that provides short-term depth. Melendez clubbed 51 homers from 2022 to 2024 but has a career .215 average in the majors and played in just 23 big-league games last season.