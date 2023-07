The Mets have selected McLean with the 91st overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-4, 214-pound righty from Oklahoma State, McLean has great size. He failed a physical last year after the Orioles selected him in the third round last year with plans on letting him pitch and hit, but it seems likely that his two-way days are done. McLean can touch 98 mph with his fastball and would reportedly prefer to hit, but he has more upside as a pitcher.