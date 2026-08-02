Mets' Robert Stock: Start with big club on tap

Stock will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start the Mets' series finale against the Marlins on Sunday, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

Stock is in line to make his first major-league appearance since June 8, 2025 and his first start in the majors since 2021. The 36-year-old right-hander opened the season on the shelf at Syracuse while recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, which he underwent in March. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment June 19 and allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine across 7.2 frames in two starts upon returning from Syracuse's injured list earlier this month. Stock will likely be in line for a limited workload Sunday and may be in store for just one start until the Mets get Clay Holmes (fibula) back from the 60-day IL.