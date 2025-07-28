Mets' Ronny Mauricio: Homers in four-hit game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mauricio went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Giants.
Mauricio is batting .295 (13-for-44) over 15 contests in July after posting his best game of the season. Sunday saw him hit his first homer and supply his first RBI since July 8 in Baltimore. The infielder is up to a .252/.320/.441 slash line with five homers, eight RBI, 16 runs scored and three stolen bases over 122 plate appearances this season. He's currently in a strong-side platoon role at third base while Mark Vientos picks up extra time at designated hitter while Jesse Winker (back) is out.
