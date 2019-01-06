Haggerty was traded from the Indians to the Mets with pitcher Walker Lockett in exchange for Kevin Plawecki on Sunday.

Haggerty's offensive profile leaves something to be desired - he hasn't hit north of .253 since 2015 when he was in short-season ball. However, he takes walks at a good rate and has experience playing all over the field. He could be a reserve utility player for the Mets in the future if he can become a bit more competent at the plate.