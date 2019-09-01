Haggerty had his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse by the Mets on Sunday.

Haggerty was acquired by the Mets from the Indians in January and spent the bulk of the year at Double-A Binghamton before being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse in mid-August. The 25-year-old had a .271/.376/.387 slash line with 23 stolen bases between the two levels and is primed to make his major-league debut.