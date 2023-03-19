Locastro went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
Getting the start at DH and hitting leadoff, Locastro took Rafael Montero deep in the seventh inning for his first homer of the spring. The 30-year-old speedster has had a very good camp, going 13-for-38 (.342) with six steals in six attempts, and with Brandon Nimmo (ankle) suddenly looking iffy for Opening Day, the Mets might need more outfield depth early in the season, increasing Locastro's chances of landing a spot on the 26-man roster.