Locastro went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The veteran reserve outfielder is 4-for-4 on steal attempts this spring while going 6-for-17 (.353) at the plate through nine spring appearances. Locastro is fighting for a spot on the Mets' bench this spring, but if he does make the 26-man roster he could have some fantasy appeal in deeper NL-only formats, as the speedster could exploit the new pickoff limitations and larger bases to become a late-game pest on the basepaths as a pinch runner and defensive replacement. The 30-year-old set a career high with 17 steals in 250 plate appearances for the Diamondbacks in 2019, and he's a career 39-for-44 on SB attempts in the majors.