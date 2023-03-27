Locastro will begin the season on the Mets' 26-man roster, beating out Darin Ruf for the final spot on the bench, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Locastro offers a speed threat that none of the other contenders for the spot possesses, something that could end up being very useful for the Mets given the rule changes MLB made this offseason to boost basestealing. The 30-year-old's .227/.325/.331 career slash line isn't very appealing from a fantasy perspective, however. Locastro should primarily see action late in games as a defensive replacement and pinch runner.