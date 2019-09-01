Nido (concussion) was activated from the injured list Sunday and will re-join the big-league roster for their game against the Nationals on Monday.

Nido had been symptom-free for a handful of days since he suffered his concussion back on August 24. Now that he's been activated, the Mets will keep three catchers on the 40-man roster with him, Wilson Ramos and Rene Rivera.

