The Mets optioned Nido to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

New York didn't have a need to keep Nido around with Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) returning from the 10-day injured list and ready to step in as the backup to No. 1 catcher Wilson Ramos. Nido made two appearances during his brief stint with the big club to begin the season and went 0-for-6 at the plate.

